MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of University of Minnesota students will likely vote in the upcoming midterm election, a move that could impact key districts that may determine the makeup of Congress next year.

The Minnesota Daily reports that political experts, campaign organizers and student activists say voter turnout could play a major role in some of the tight races across Minnesota. Many students are voting in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, which is near the campus area and one of many competitive districts.

The 2nd District is home to a close race between Republican Rep. Jason Lewis and Democrat opponent Angie Craig.

Ben Allard is vice president of the university student group College Democrats. The 20-year-old says he wants to vote for Craig in his home district because the stakes are higher.