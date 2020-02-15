The Gophers baseball team opened its season with a 12-10 victory over Oregon on Friday night in the Angels College Classic in Tempe, Ariz.

Zack Raabe was 3-for-5 for Minnesota with three RBI while Jack Wassel had two doubles and also had three RBI. Max Meyer pitched the first five innings to get the win; he gave up two runs, one earned, two hits, struck out seven and walked three. He left with an 11-2 lead. Four pitchers after him gave up eight runs on eight hits and seven walks.

U softball upsets FSU

The No. 14 Gophers softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat No. 5 Florida State 7-6 in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Florida.

Carlie Brandt’s RBI triple tied the score at 6-all. Freshman catcher Sydney Strelow’s two-out, walkoff RBI single gave the Gophers (4-3) their biggest win of the season so far. Strelow also hit a two-run homer in the second inning.

Earlier, Minnesota lost its tournament opener, falling to No. 16 Oklahoma 2-0. Gophers ace Amber Fiser pitched a four-hitter and struck out 12 but gave up a two-run homer in the third.

Etc.

• Bloomington Jefferson and Minnetonka high schools won top honors last weekend at one of the nation’s largest cheerleading competitions. Jefferson won first place in the “Game Day” division at the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Fla. Minnetonka took home the top trophy in a non-tumbling “Varsity” competition.

• Bethany Hasz of the Gophers won the 3,000-meter run (9:13.46) at the Iowa State Classic.

• Macalester head men’s and women’s golf coach Tucker Weisman resigned. Assistant Johnny Greene was named interim coach.