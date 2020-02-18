University of Minnesota authorities put out a warning to students, faculty and staff to be cautious after an attempted kidnapping Tuesday morning near the Twin Cities campus.

A man with gray facial hair, wearing a gray hoodie and blue pants with a stripe, attempted to push a victim into the back seat of a car around 10:30 a.m. at SE. 6th Street and SE. 10th Avenue, according to an alert sent out by the University of Minnesota Public Safety Department.

The suspect headed north as he left the area, the alert said.

The alert called it “an attempted kidnapping.”

Minneapolis Police are investigating.