MINNEAPOLIS — A University of Minnesota report shows rising numbers of sexual assault reports on campus, but experts say that may be the result of increased awareness and not rising crime.

The university's 2018 Safety and Security Report shows 19 reports of rape in 2017, up from 10 reports the previous year, Minnesota Daily reported. Reports of fondling also rose to 14 last year, up from eight in 2016.

The increase in reports may not actually mean crime has increased, said Michelle Phelps, a sociology professor who studies criminal justice.

"I think (the report's) greatest use is that they start a conversation between the university community and the police department about what are the issues coming to the police department and how are they how are they responding to those issues," she said.

College students often don't report sexual assaults because they fear retaliation or stigma, said Amber Powell, a doctoral student who studies sexual violence. The #MeToo movement has sparked conversation about assault and harassment, Powell said.

Phelps said the reporting process involves multiple steps, beginning with the victim identifying the incident as a crime, deciding it's worth reporting and contacting the authorities.

"In each step of that (reporting) process you can have social change that increases the reporting rate ... that isn't necessarily a reflection of changes in the prevalence of the behavior," Phelps said.

The Minnesota Student Association created a sexual assault prevention task force last year. Task force co-chair Meara Cline said she's seen an increase awareness of sexual misconduct.

"I think people are getting more comfortable having those conversations from what I've noticed," she said. "I would like to hope that expands beyond MSA and beyond the sexual assault task force."