University of Minnesota regents clashed Thursday afternoon over the proposed salary for President Joan Gabel's first major hire as they moved toward a vote.

Gabel announced last month that Rachel Croson, dean of Michigan State University's College of Social Science, will be the U's next executive vice president and provost, pending approval from the Board of Regents. Croson, an economics professor, will replace retiring Provost Karen Hanson.

"She is an accomplished academic leader who brings to this important role an extraordinary breadth of talent, experience and strategic acumen," Gabel said of Croson in a statement announcing the hire.

Croson was one of four finalists for the job who interviewed at the Twin Cities campus following a national search. The university touted Croson for crafting a strategic plan at Michigan State as the school dealt with fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving former physician Larry Nassar. The U is currently developing its own strategic plan.

The pick of Croson, however, has drawn criticism. Several Republican state lawmakers and even some regents disagree with the proposed salary, which exceeds $500,000 when accounting for a professorship. They note that Croson would be paid more than Hanson even though Croson has never served as a provost. Hanson, who has held the job for nearly a decade, currently makes about $468,000 per year.

"It sends the wrong message to students, families, University employees, and taxpayers to be handing out a massive new contract to someone who has never served as a Provost before," state Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, said in a statement. She and 19 other Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the Board of Regents Wednesday urging them to delay the contract vote.

Regent Michael Hsu has also questioned the incoming provost's base salary. "Optically, it's a really bad thing for us," Hsu said, invoking planned budget cuts and faculty reductions at the university's Duluth campus.

"You're telling Duluth to save $5 million, and you're paying the new provost even more money. Many of us have said we're spending too much on administration already," Hsu said.

At Thursday's meeting, Hsu offered an amendment to have Gabel renegotiate a lower salary with Croson, but his motion was turned down 9-3, with Hsu, Darrin Rosha and Randy Simonson voting in the minority.

Rosha said he believes the U should not set salaries based on what other institutions are paying. "This is not a real market," he said. "How many markets do you know where you aren't spending your own money? ... This is tuition dollars; this is state dollars."

But board chairman Ken Powell said the contract makes sense, and that Gabel and Croson will be a highly effective team.