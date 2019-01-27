MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is working with partners in Puerto Rico to explore more resilient energy sources after Hurricane Maria left the island without electricity for months in 2017.

The Minnesota Daily reports that a group of university students and faculty met with researchers, nonprofits and community members in Puerto Rico this month to learn about the island's challenges with energy transition.

Marla Pérez Lugo is a member of an energy policy institute in the University of Puerto Rico. She says the island has an opportunity to try different energy systems because its electric grid was destroyed by the hurricane.

The university is working on the project as part of an initiative by the National Council for Science and the Environment to change how universities interact with communities after natural disasters.