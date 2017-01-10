University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler on Tuesday outlined his $147.2-million budget request at the Capitol, saying he was “eager to switch gears” after recent controversies and assured legislators that no state taxpayer funds would be used to buy out the contract of recently-fired football coach, Tracy Claeys, and other staff.

Recently under scrutiny, Kaler appeared at a news conference to advocate for an increase of nearly 12 percent to the university’s current $1.25-billion budget as set by state lawmakers. The GOP-led Legislature convened last week and have begun work on a new state budget to fund government and other public institutions.

“I want to assure you, and members of the Legislature and all Minnesotans that no state funds and no tuition dollars will be used to cover the cost of our coaching transition,” Kaler said, explaining that those will be covered from other athletic department revenue that include media and ticket sales.

“The buyouts and the salaries are a lot of money,” Kaler said. “It’s sad to say that is the cost of doing business in a big-time collegiate athletic department.”

In unveiling the legislative request, Kaler said he was eager to shift attention from the football team to the “other 43,800 undergraduate students and 17,000 professional students at the University of Minnesota.”

The $147.2-million would cover three areas of priority for the U: research, student success and affordability and so-called “unfinished business,” which includes the restoration of some health training and services and programming for a natural-history museum.

Kaler and other university officials are seeking $68.2 million to support core missions and to minimize tuition increases. More than $20 million would go toward the creation of a “Student Success Center” which would work to raise retention and graduation rates.

The university also wants $36 million to expand research efforts in cancer, the improvement of water quality and other innovations. Also on the list is $14 million to train future primary care doctors to work in underserved communities and a mobile dental clinic.