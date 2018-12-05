BREAKING: Joan Gabel, provost at the University of South Carolina, is the sole finalist to become University of Minnesota's next president.

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents have advanced a single finalist for the university president job — a provost at a public university poised to become the first female president in the school’s history.

During the Wednesday afternoon board meeting, some regents voiced concerns about rallying around a sole finalist, arguing that they and the University community at large should have a chance to meet and vet multiple finalists.

But in the end, all but one regent, Darrin Rosha, voted to support “Candidate A,” whose identity university officials will announce later tonight.

The regents argued that the search committee had spent extensive time reviewing 67 applicants for the position. Regents who served on the committee said that members had overwhelmingly agreed that Candidate A was their top choice for the job.

She was described by Regent Steve Sviggum as “someone who can command the room,” a contender with a knack for engaging campus community members, donors, and lawmakers. “I can see this individual being passionate and a great advocate for us,” he said.

Ross Levin and Amy Pittenger, both representatives of the 23-person University of Minnesota presidential search committee, hugged following a motion to name "Candidate A" as a finalist for the position at Wednesday's board of regents meeting.

Rosha nominated another candidate who was not on the list of three people recommended by the search committee, but to no avail.

He argued that that candidate had strong ties to Minnesota and voiced disappointment that none of the other frontrunners had a Minnesota connection.

In deciding on finalists for the president position, the regents faced a tough dilemma: whether to select just one of the three semifinalists, or to go with Candidate A — the only person willing to be named with other finalists, and add other people to the list from applicants that didn’t make the final cut.

After selecting “Candidate A” as the only finalist, the regents ended the meeting and planned to notify all the semifinalists of their decision.

“Candidate A” is said to have experience as both a dean and a provost at public universities.

She is tentatively slated to visit Minnesota next week for public forums on all five campuses, and an interview has been scheduled for next Friday with all the regents.