A University of Minnesota law professor pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to underreporting nearly $600,000 in income to the Internal Revenue Services.

Edward S. Adams originally faced a much more serious, 14-count indictment alleging he orchestrated a scam to embezzle millions from investors. In taking a plea deal, he’s admitting to one of those charges, a misdemeanor crime likely to result in no prison time.

Adams joined the university’s law school in 1992 and specializes in commercial, bankruptcy and corporate law. He’s still a university employee, but has been on leave since 2017, said Jack Ricker, a spokesman for the college, in an email. In light of Adams’ plea today, said Ricker, “his status will be reviewed in accordance with University policies and procedures.”

Adams’ attorney declined to comment for this story.

According to the plea agreement, Adams underreported his federal tax income from 2008 to 2010, including failing to report the sale of an $81,000 stock in 2008, a $425,000 stock in 2009 and a $90,000 stock in 2010. As part of the agreement, he paid $118,000 in taxes owed on that income to the IRS.

The original indictment alleged Adams stole more than $4.38 million from investors and paid more than $2.54 million to his own law firm.

Adams previously sued the Star Tribune for defamation after the newspaper published a story about his business, though Adams has since dropped the suit.

U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank set a sentence hearing for January.