The University of Minnesota announced the hiring of Dusty Clements on Thursday to be head of fundraising to replace associate athletic director Randy Handel, who was suspended after a sexual harassment investigation.

Handel was demoted and placed on two weeks unpaid suspension Monday after the university released findings of the internal investigation.

Clements, who assumes the role of senior associate AD for development, previously worked at Oklahoma and spent the past two years as associate AD at Boise State, where his role included overseeing fundraising, ticket operations and marketing and media relations in 2016.

Gophers’ Stein on Hall of Fame ballot

Bob Stein, an All-America defensive end for the Gophers in 1967, is one of 75 players from Football Bowl Subdivision schools listed on the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Stein played for Minnesota from 1966 to 1968 and was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. He debuted on this Hall of Fame ballot in 2013.

Nineteen former Gophers have been enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, including Bronko Nagurski, Bruce Smith, Paul Giel, Bobby Bell, Carl Eller and Sandy Stephens.

The next Hall of Fame selections will be announced Jan. 8, 2018.

JOE CHRISTENSEN

Wild names Majka president

Matt Majka has been named president of the Wild and will serve as alternate governor on the NHL Board of Governors for the team.

Majka moves from chief operating officer and executive vice president to his new role.

The team also promoted assistant GM Brent Flahr to senior vice president of hockey operations. Andrew Brunette and Shep Harder were both promoted to assistant general manager.

MICHAEL RUSSO