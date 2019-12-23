Authorities are investigating allegations against a University of Minnesota doctor accused of twice sexually accosting a patient during a physical exam earlier this year, according to court documents.

The first alleged incident took place on Oct. 25 at University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, where the victim was undergoing kidney dialysis to treat “serious infections,” according to an affidavit from a U police detective. The victim has been a regular patient at the hospital since 2006, the affidavit said.

She reportedly told police that she hadn’t previously met the doctor, a visiting fellow.

The Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects in criminal investigations unless they have been charged. The U and the hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police that the suspect stopped by her hospital room shortly before 8 p.m. for a consultation, and began making comments about her appearance, before kissing her on the cheek and the mouth, affidavit said. The woman said that at the time she thought his behavior strange, but rationalized it as the doctor being “overly caring and friendly,” according to the affidavit.

After he left, the woman fell asleep after taking a painkiller, only to wake up a short time later and texted the suspect to say that she’d had a vivid dream about him, police say.

Just before 11 p.m., the doctor returned to the woman’s room, where he stayed until about 11:40 p.m., as verified by a security camera in the hallway outside. The second alleged assault was said to have occurred during this time frame.

A nurse later told police that she became so concerned that the doctor was spending too much time in the room that she went in several times to check on the patient, the affidavit said.

Police obtained a search warrant for surveillance footage from inside the patient’s room for the duration of the suspect’s work shift.