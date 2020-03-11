In an unprecedented move, the University of Minnesota announced Wednesday it’s canceling all in-person classes across all five campuses, moving to online classes starting Monday due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The U, which has nearly 63,000 undergraduate and graduate students across its five campuses, is the largest of the Minnesota universities and colleges that are all preparing this week to move classes online so students and staff can continue to participate from home and minimize group contact due to the outbreak. The U is the first to announce the move to online-only classes, which will continue until at least April 1.

On Wednesday, Minnesota officials confirmed the state’s fourth case of COVID-19, the illness caused by exposure to the novel coronavirus. While no cases involve students, President Joan Gabel said the U’s “top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being” of the community.

The Duluth, Rochester and Twin Cities campuses are on spring break this week, which was slated to end Monday but is now extended until Wednesday. At Morris and Crookston campuses, students are having in-person classes through this Friday and then are on spring break next week.

“Due to COVID-19, we find ourselves responding to unique challenges that require innovative solutions,” Gabel said in a statement, adding that students are encouraged to do the online classes at home, but residence halls, dining services and other student services will continue to operate as normal.

On Tuesday, Gabel announced that all university-funded international and domestic travel is canceled starting on Monday through to April 30, after previously canceling student programs to Italy, South Korea and China. The U follows Minnesota State, which indefinitely suspended all international trips for students and faculty at its 37 community colleges and universities. Minnesota State also has no plans to cancel classes or close campus, but universities — from St. Cloud to Winona — are also preparing to move classes online.

At the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, officials said in a statement that contingency plans include shifting to online classes, but as of now, the private school is operating as usual. On Tuesday, St. Thomas launched an online course to teach faculty how to move classes online via video or web conferencing, although a spokeswoman said many classes already incorporate online learning.

Across the border in Iowa, Grinnell College decided to move to online classes after its spring break, starting March 30.