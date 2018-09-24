DETROIT — The University of Michigan has asked a federal appeals court to set aside a decision giving students accused of sexual misconduct at universities the right to cross-examine accusers at disciplinary hearings.
The Ann Arbor school last week asked the full court to start over and hear the case decided this month by a three-judge panel at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It ruled the university violated the rights of a male student by refusing to allow him or a representative to question witnesses in an alleged incident of sexual misconduct.
The court overturned a previous decision favoring the school and dismissed a lawsuit by the male student. He agreed to leave the school in 2016.
The university argues requiring schools to allow cross-examination will prompt "full-scale adversarial hearings."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.