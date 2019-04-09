MEXICO CITY — The weekend killing of a female university student has sparked protests and a four-day shutdown at the University of Ciudad Juarez.
During the 1990s, it took dozens of slayings of women before outrage spread in Juarez, a city across the border from El Paso, Texas.
But the weekend killing of literature student Dana Lozano has spurred angry marches, and on Tuesday the university suspended classes for the rest of the week to hold sessions on gender and safety issues.
Prosecutors said Monday that they had arrested a suspect in the case, a young man reported to be an ex-boyfriend of the victim. Officials have said Lozano was four to six weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Border chaos forces truckers to wait hours, sometimes days
To deal with a surge of migrating Central American families, the Trump administration has reassigned so many inspectors from U.S.-Mexico border crossings that truckers are waiting in line for hours and sometimes days to get shipments to the United States.
World
California governor hears of Salvadorans' struggles in visit
David Escobar Fuentes fled El Salvador because gangs were extorting his ranching family, while Bryon Melgar Menjivar wanted to escape the pressure to join a gang that started when he was 15. Sandra Monroy headed north for a good job.
World
University closes in Mexico border city after student slain
The weekend killing of a female university student has sparked protests and a four-day shutdown at the University of Ciudad Juarez.
World
UN refugee chief sees more anti-migrant 'poison'
The U.N. refugee chief said Tuesday he has never seen "such toxicity, such poison" in politics, the media, social media and every day conversation focused on refugees, migrants and foreigners.
World
The Latest: Israeli TV: Likud to win by thin margin
The Latest on Israel's election (all times local):