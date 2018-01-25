Public health schools at 17 universities in the U.S. and Canada say they won't accept research money from the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World because of its ties to the tobacco industry. The foundation was created in September with nearly $1 billion from the Philip Morris tobacco company but says it won't be influenced by the industry. These are the schools that signed a letter opposing the group:
— University of Alberta
— University of Colorado
— Florida International University
— Harvard University
— University of Illinois-Chicago
— Indiana University
— Johns Hopkins University
— University of Kentucky
— Loma Linda University
— University of Maryland
— University of Minnesota
— Ohio State University
— Rutgers University
— University of South Carolina
— Tulane University
— West Virginia University
— University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.