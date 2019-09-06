ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween may be nearly two months away, but for Orlando visitors, it's already time to get scared.
Universal Orlando kicked off its Halloween Horror Nights on Friday.
The celebration of all things frightening has 10 haunted houses and five "scare zones" where performers in costumes frighten unsuspecting patrons.
The haunted houses are based on "Stranger Things," ''Ghostbusters," ''Us" and other television shows and movies.
Halloween Horror Nights runs through the beginning of November. A single-night admissions costs $68.
