NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Johnson & Johnson, up $2.61 to $136.56
The health care products company reported higher sales of prescription drugs.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $6.48 to $221.70
The investment bank's stock rebounded after its trading and underwriting businesses did well in the latest quarter.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $12.53 to $272.57
The largest U.S. health insurer raised its annual forecasts after it topped Wall Street estimates in the third quarter.
SendGrid Inc., up $5.52 to $36.46
The email delivery company accepted an offer from cloud communications platform company Twilio worth $36.92 per share in stock.
Morgan Stanley, up $2.48 to $45.94
The investment bank said its stock underwriting business performed well during the third quarter.
Adobe Inc., up $22.66 to $260.67
The software company rebounded after it reaffirmed its forecasts for the fiscal fourth quarter.
AutoZone Inc., down $13.49 to $773.51
Rival retailer Advance Auto Parts said it will start a specialty store on Walmart's website.
Tesla Inc., up $17 to $276.59
Bloomberg News reported that a judge approved a settlement between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and securities regulators.
