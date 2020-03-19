UnitedHealth Group is now following the path of other companies by more aggressively promoting work-from-home options for workers.

The Minnetonka-based health care giant told employees over the weekend that many were expected to come to their assigned work location unless they self-identified as being at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness or were experiencing symptoms of respiratory infection.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, however, UnitedHealth Group said that “over the next several days, we will begin enabling employees to voluntarily work from home if they are not serving patients in hospitals or clinics, or if their physical presence is not deemed essential to business operations.”

The company reiterated its commitment to worker safety in the statement as well as the health care needs of subscribers and patients, adding that it would “adapt our protocols and business practices in real time” as needed.

UnitedHealth Group is the parent company of the health insurer UnitedHealthcare, as well as a large health services business called Optum. The company employs more than 320,000 people worldwide including about 18,000 in Minnesota.

UnitedHealthcare provided insurance to more than 43 million people at the end of 2019.

Optum employs or is affiliated with 50,000 doctors who work in the company’s clinics, urgent care offices and surgery centers. The division also includes large units for data consulting as well as management of pharmaceutical benefits.

Under the previous policy, UnitedHealth Group made exceptions for people having trouble arranging child care or transportation. Almost half the company’s U.S. employees already work from home or in a virtual manner, a spokesman said, adding that the majority of those who don’t are caregivers or directly assist caregivers.

A memo on the previous policy issued over the weekend from chief human resources officer Patricia Lewis stated: “While other, less-essential industries have implemented broad work-from-home practices, we are a health care company and our business needs to operate as smoothly as possible during this health crisis to serve others.”

Twitter: @chrissnowbeck