UnitedHealth Group saw its profit grow 13% in the second quarter as the nation's largest health insurer continues to pile up revenue and income from its push into patient care services.

The Minnetonka-based health care conglomerate posted a profit of nearly $3.3 billion — about $371 million ahead of last year's results — on $60.6 billion of revenue in the second quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share of $3.60 beat by 15 cents the expectations of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters

The quarterly results prompted UnitedHealth Group to increase its full year outlook for adjusted net earnings to $14.70 to $14.90 per share, up from the previous range of $14.50 to $14.75 per share.

In a statement Thursday morning, chief executive David Wichmann said the results reflected "strong and balanced performance" from the company's Optum and UnitedHealthcare divisions. UnitedHealthcare is the nation's largest health insurer while Optum is the fast-growing division for health care services.

UnitedHealth Group is Minnesota's largest company by revenue. Global employment for the company now stands at about 320,000 people, Wichmann said.

Within Optum, the company has been expanding its network of clinics, surgery centers and urgent care centers. The patient care business is part of the company's OptumHealth division, which posted during the second quarter revenue and earnings from operations that were 20% and 21% beyond tallies from the year-ago quarter.

"OptumHealth served approximately 95 million people at June 30, 2019, and the average revenue per consumer increased 17% year-over-year," the company said in a news release. For the quarter, the division posted operating income of $688 million on $7.1 billion of revenue.

UnitedHealth Group employs about 18,000 people in Minnesota.