David Wichmann UnitedHealth Group

Chief executive

Total compensation: $21,466,290 for the year ended 2018

Salary: $1,300,000

Non-equity incentive pay: $5,390,600

Other compensation: $316,300

Value realized on vesting shares: $14,459,960

Options exercised: $0

New stock options: 65,418

Median employee pay: $57,412

CEO pay ratio: 316:1

Total 2018 shareholder return: 15 %

Note: David Wichmann's first full year as chief executive brought an increase in salary, non-equity incentive pay and other compensation. But Wichmann's total compensation during the year of nearly $21.5 million was down considerably from 2017 when he cashed in stock options from pervious years and saw total compensation of $83.2 million, according to the Star Tribune's method for calculating pay.

Wichmann became CEO in September 2017, when previous chief executive Stephen Hemsley retired and became executive chairman at UnitedHealth Group. Hemsley's total pay for 2018 was $65.6 million, driven by exercised stock options and vested stock awards from previous years.

In 2018, Wichmann's pay as reported to regulators — which includes a projection for the future value of stock-based compensation granted during the year — came in at $18.1 million. That was about 316 times the median employee compensation of $57,412, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In 2017, median pay at UnitedHealth Group was higher at $58,378, resulting in a lower pay ratio.

Christopher Snowbeck