NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $11.09 to $274.63
Health insurers climbed after Democrats won control of the House of Representatives, which likely safeguards the Affordable Care Act.
Molina Healthcare Inc., up $13.09 to $137.32
Medicaid companies rose after three states voted to expand the health care program.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp., up $3.12 to $57.89
Voters in Colorado rejected a ballot measure that could have reduced oil and gas drilling.
Tilray Inc., up $32.74 to $139.60
Voters in several states approved the legalization of recreational or medical marijuana.
Etsy Inc., up $9.58 to $50.01
The online crafts marketplace disclosed a bigger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.
Zillow Group Inc., down $10.84 to $29.91
The online real estate marketplace cut its revenue forecast for the year.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., down $8.40 to $49.05
The luxury retailer said sales in Europe slumped during the fiscal second quarter.
Coty Inc., down $2.52 to $8.66
The beauty products company reported weaker sales than Wall Street expected.
