Gallery: Minnesota United FC's Kevin Molino and Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Kekuta Manneh battled for the ball during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota United FC's Collen Warner and Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Kekuta Manneh battled for the ball during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota United FC's Jermaine Taylor and Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Kekuta Manneh battled for the ball during the first half as the Minnesota United FC took on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park, in Portland, OR.

– Minnesota United FC stayed true to theme, recording another 1-1 draw this preseason, this time against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park on Thursday in the first of three games for a preseason tournament there.

The Loons scored first off midfielder Kevin Molino’s curving corner kick in the 49th minute. In fact, the score actually looked like an own goal headed in from Vancouver forward Erik Hurtado.

But in the 82nd minute, Vancouver equalized off an outside-the-box strike from midfielder Russell Teibert.

The Loons previously drew 1-1 in their intrasquad scrimmage, against New England Revolution and against Croatian club NK Istra 1961 all in Arizona last week.

United will face Portland Timbers at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Come back later to startribune.com/soccer for a complete game report.