NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Roku Inc., down $9.05 to $42.05
Investors were disappointed with the streaming video device company's forecasts.
Chesapeake Energy Corp., up 57 cents to $3.20
The natural gas company turned a profit and had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.
Avis Budget Group Inc., up $5.24 to $44.20
The rental car company forecast stronger-than-expected sales in 2018.
Stericycle Inc., down $14.28 to $60.63
The medical waste management company's profit fell short of estimates, and it expects to invest more money in its business.
United Technologies Corp., up $4.32 to $133.58
The industrial company's CEO said it will consider splitting itself into three smaller companies.
Pandora Media Inc., down 35 cents to $4.52
The streaming music company forecast less revenue in the first quarter than analysts had projected.
Caterpillar Inc., up $3.63 to $158.86
Industrial companies fared better than the rest of the market on Thursday.
Wayfair Inc., down $21.74 to $73.95
The online home goods company gave up some of its recent gains after it took a bigger-than-expected loss.
