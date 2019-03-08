– North Korea acknowledged for the first time Friday that the summit last week between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and President Donald Trump ended without an agreement, claiming that people "in and outside" the North were blaming the United States for the breakdown.

Until now, North Korea's state news media had not reported the collapse of the summit, held in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 27 and 28. The failed summit was considered a big embarrassment for Kim because he had to return home empty-handed after Trump rejected his demand for relief from U.N. sanctions.

"People in and outside the North had hoped that the second North Korea-United States summit meeting, held in Hanoi, would yield good results," the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper published by the North's ruling Workers' Party, said in a commentary Friday. "After it unexpectedly ended without an agreement, they are letting out sighs of regret, all arguing that the United States was responsible."

But the commentary also said that "the whole world sincerely hopes that the peace process on the Korean Peninsula will proceed smoothly and the North Korea-United States relations will improve soon."

The North's recent move to rebuild facilities that it has used to launch satellites into orbit and test missile technologies has raised fears among some analysts that the country might resume missile tests. But since the Hanoi meeting, North Korea has shied away from using harsh language against the United States or Trump.

By only indirectly blaming Washington for the failure and voicing hopes for better ties, Friday's commentary appeared to signal a willingness to keep diplomacy alive with the United States.

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Friday, Trump said he felt his relationship with Kim and North Korea "remains good" and that he would be "surprised in a negative way" by any return to testing.

The Rodong commentary mainly targeted Japan, accusing the "political dwarfs" there of trying to sabotage the Hanoi meeting.

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan has strongly argued that Washington should not ease sanctions until after North Korea denuclearizes. There was relief in Japan after the Hanoi talks broke down.