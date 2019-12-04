More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Fiery disagreements as Trump impeachment hearing opens
The House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing quickly burst into partisan infighting Wednesday as Democrats charged that President Donald Trump must be removed from office for enlisting foreign interference in U.S. elections and Republicans angrily retorted there were no grounds for such drastic action.
National
Trump dismisses Giuliani calls with White House, OMB
President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed the significance of repeated contacts between his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and phone numbers linked to the White House and its budget office — contacts that were revealed in the House intelligence committee's impeachment report.
National
Microsoft shareholders defeat 2 activist proposals
Microsoft's shareholders have defeated two proposals by activist investors calling for the company to add a rank-and-file employee on its board of directors and report…
National
Virginia moves to drop work requirement for Medicaid
Virginia is moving toward dropping work requirements for Medicaid enrollees after Democrats won full control of the state legislature for the first time in a generation.