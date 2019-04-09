– For the second week in a row, U.S. health officials added dozens of new reports to the year’s list of confirmed measles cases, bringing the total to 465 — already the highest number in the last five years. It’s another significant milepost on the road to what will likely become a record outbreak since vaccines led to the disease’s “elimination.”

The number of people sickened by the highly contagious, occasionally deadly, disease climbed by 78 during the first week of April, as four more states reported their first cases of 2019. Now, measles has been found in more than a third of U.S. states — up and down both coasts, across the plains, the Midwest and the South — with most of the illnesses occurring in children.

In 2000, officials announced they had eradicated measles in the United States. Yet, since then, there have been years when the number of cases has surged, notably in 2014, when 667 were reported — the highest annual total since the turn of the century. That year, the disease was reported at a rate of 1.83 cases per day. In 2019, however, the rate has increased to 4.84 cases a day. If that pace continues, this year could surpass 2014 by June.

Public health experts link the surge to pockets of unvaccinated children across the country, populations deemed vulnerable because their parents have hesitated or refused to get them immunized — the product of an anti-vaccination movement that has spread misinformation worldwide.

“More bad news,” said Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert at the Baylor College of Medicine, in a tweet about the new CDC numbers. “A totally unnecessary and self inflicted wound, and a direct consequence of an aggressive antivax misinformation campaign.”

Hotez and his colleagues at other Texas academic centers predicted the spike in measles and other vaccine-preventable childhood diseases in a study last year. That report identified 18 states that allowed parents to opt out of school immunization requirements for reasons of religion or philosophy.

Hortez said last week, of the 15 counties with the most nonmedical vaccine exemptions, half reported measles cases.

A host of state legislatures are weighing measures that would tighten vaccination requirements or eliminate the nonmedical exemptions.

Health advocates, experts and international agencies continue to raise alarms about so-called “vaccine hesitancy.” The World Health Organization recently dubbed it one of the top global threats of 2019.