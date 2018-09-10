NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Apple Inc., down $2.97 to $218.33

The company said that tariffs on Chinese imports would lead to higher prices for the Apple Watch and other products.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $6.01 to $156.36

The Chinese e-commerce company said founder Jack Ma will step down as chairman in September 2019.

CBS Corp., down 86 cents to $55.20

The media company said CEO Les Moonves will depart after new allegations of sexual misconduct.

Science Applications International Corp., down $8.21 to $81.65

The information technology company said it will buy government contractor Engility Holdings for $2.5 billion in stock.

United Rentals Inc., up $7.69 to $159.99

The equipment rental company will buy BlueLine Rental for $2.1 billion in cash.

General Electric Co., up 11 cents to $12.51

Industrial companies continued to rise as the dollar weakened and investors hoped for signs of progress in trade talks.

Greenbrier Cos., up $2.15 to $58.75

Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies did better than the rest of the market Monday.

HCA Healthcare Inc., down 97 cents to $131.50

The hospital operator said CEO R. Milton Johnson will retire at the end of the year.