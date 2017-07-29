Gallery: Minnesota United celebrates after Abu Danladi scored in the first half against D.C. United on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at TCF Bank Stadium.

Gallery: D.C. United's Taylor Kemp grabs Minnesota United forward Abu Danladi's jersey during the first half on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at TCF Bank Stadium.

Gallery: Minnesota United's Christian Ramirez (left) scores a goal while D.C. United's Taylor Kemp attempts to block during the first half on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at TCF Bank Stadium.

Minnesota United hadn’t heard its victory song Wonderwall played at TCF Bank Stadium in more than a month. But the Loons remedied that silence with their biggest victory of the season Saturday in front of an announced 20,146, the second consecutive 20,000-plus crowd.

United beat D.C. United 4-0 for its fifth clean sheet, ending a 358-minute scoring drought that saw the Loons go three matches without a goal, the most recent previous score in the ninth minute of a June 29 loss at New York City FC.

Forward Christian Ramirez, of course, was the bookend of the dry spell, scoring that New York goal as well as the seventh-minute strike against D.C. Midfielder Kevin Molino fed Ramirez a great ball over the top of D.C.’s defense, and the striker didn’t miss this opportunity to net his 11th goal this season.

Rookie forward Abu Danladi, making his return to the starting lineup after an injury, doubled the score in the 40th minute, powering past D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid. Molino slid Danladi the assist on his third goal of the year, making this the midfielder’s first multiple-assist match since April 1.

Ramirez left the match shortly after Danladi’s goal, with an apparent left hamstring injury, and midfielder Miguel Ibarra replaced him.

D.C.’s night only tumbled farther downhill in the second half as midfielder Jared Jeffrey scored an own goal after an Ibarra cross in the 58th minute. Ibarra then trickled in a stoppage time goal, with a helpful bump from the goalpost.

D.C. United’s Taylor Kemp grabs Minnesota United forward Abu Danladi’s jersey during the first half on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at TCF Bank Stadium. ] COURTNEY PEDROZA • courtney.pedroza@startribune.com; July 29, 2017; Minnesota United vs. D.C. United; TCF Bank Stadium; Minneapolis, MN.

United (6-12-4) entered the match as the bottom team in the West while D.C. (5-14-3) was last in the East. This sixth win for the Loons is also a bit of a milestone, as Sports Illustrated writer Grant Wahl placed the over/under on United’s victories this inaugural season at five back in October, and the team has used those outside low expectations as motivation.