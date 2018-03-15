Developer United Properties has sold part of the space it owned at Gaviidae Common in downtown Minneapolis including the location of the Walgreens pharmacy for a little more than $24.5 million.

United Properties, which last year moved its headquarters from Bloomington to the fourth floor of Gaviidae on Nicollet Mall and 7th Street, sold the first and second floors of the retail and office building that are currently occupied by Walgreens, North Memorial health clinic and the Orthology physical therapy clinic, said company spokeswoman Sheila Thelemann.

The space was formerly a Saks Off 5th before the clothing store relocated across the street to City Center in 2016. United Properties had purchased that portion of Gaviidae in 2014.

The buyer of the property is an entity called KB Minneapolis, according to an electronic certificate of real estate value available this week. KB Minneapolis appears to be affiliated with Las Vegas-based Kingsbarn Realty Capital.

United Properties continues to own the third and fourth floors of the building, which it dubbed “7th & Nic” where its 17,000-square-foot headquarters is located and it still has unleased space for potential tenants.

Last month, the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities opened its $30 million five-level center at Gaviidae.