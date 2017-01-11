Fans at Target Field may have a lot more to cheer for besides baseball. Developer United Properties plans to build an entertainment venue on the other side of the second platform of the Target Field light rail station.

United Properties owns the small field close to the stadium on the corner of N. 6th Avenue and N. 5th Street.

While the developer has been mum on the details for the space, it has confirmed that there have been discussions to build “a restaurant/entertainment venue with a directly adjacent hotel at that site,” said Sheila Thelemann, spokeswoman for United Properties, in an e-mail.

The developer hopes to be able to submit plans to the city by the second quarter of the year.

United Properties is the development company of the Pohlad family which owns the Minnesota Twins baseball team. United Properties also owns the nearby Ford Center.