The United Methodist Church will soon decide how to address deep divisions over same-sex marriage and gay ministers serving in the clergy.
The church's top legislative assembly gathers Sunday in St. Louis for a three-day meeting.
While other mainline Protestant denominations have embraced gay-friendly practices, the Methodist church still bans them. But acts of defiance by pro-gay clergy have multiplied and talk of a possible breakup of the church has intensified.
Church leaders will decide between three proposals at the gathering. Defections from the Methodist church are likely under any outcome.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Groups want offshore drilling tests to cease during lawsuit
Conservation groups suing the Trump administration over plans to conduct offshore drilling tests asked a judge on Wednesday to halt preparatory work for the drilling until their case is heard in court.
Eat & Drink
Downtown Minneapolis' Eastside restaurant shines under new ownership
Grand Cafe's Jamie Malone is placing an emphasis on fun, family-style dining.
Variety
What do you wonder about our state and the people who live here?
We're asking readers from all over the state to take part in Curious Minnesota, a community-driven reporting project that invites you to join the newsroom, letting us know what questions you want answered by us.
Celebrities
Gwyneth Paltrow denies causing Utah ski crash
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow denied Wednesday that she skied into a man who accused her in a lawsuit of seriously injuring him at a Utah ski resort, alleging in a counter claim that the man actually plowed into her from behind and delivered a full "body blow."
Variety
United Methodists confront possible split over LGBT issues
The United Methodist Church will soon decide how to address deep divisions over same-sex marriage and gay ministers serving in the clergy.The church's top legislative…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.