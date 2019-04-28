MANCHESTER, England — David De Gea made his latest mistake to cost Manchester United more points in its 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The United goalkeeper has come under pressure in recent weeks and did little to answer his critics when he gifted Chelsea the equalizer just before halftime. De Gea spilt Antonio Rudiger's shot from distance into the path of Marcos Alonso, who found the net via the right-hand post.

The draw was a major blow for United's hopes of Champions League qualification. Fourth-place Chelsea holds a three-point advantage over sixth-place United with two games remaining.

United had taken the lead against Chelsea with a well-worked goal after only 11 minutes at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw ran onto Romelu Lukaku's chipped ball into the box and squared for Juan Mata to slot home against his former club.

United had to make a change 20 minutes from time as Eric Bailly was forced off with a serious-looking knee injury after making a challenge.

De Gea made a save from Gonzalo Higuain in the closing stages after Marcos Rojo had seen a header cleared off the line by Pedro at the other end.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had given a firm rebuttal on Friday to suggestions he could take De Gea out of the starting lineup after a costly mistake against Manchester City on Wednesday and he will be faced with the same question again.

Rudiger's speculative 35-yard shot was Chelsea's first effort on target and it should have been comfortable for De Gea but the Spaniard spilled the ball at Alonso's feet