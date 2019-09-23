United coach Adrian Heath said he's hopeful veteran starters Ike Opara and Kevin Molino will recover from Sunday's scoreless tie at Portland quick enough to turn around and play Wednesday night's game against Sporting Kansas City at Allianz Field.

United can clinch its first playoff spot in its three MLS season with a victory over Opara's former team.

Opara left Sunday's game at halftime and was replaced by veteran Lawrence Olum because he wasn't feeling well, Heath said.

Molino got kicked in the ankle Sunday, according to Heath.

"We think Ike will be OK," Heath said. "He's not too bad today. Kevin had a little bad kick on his ankle, but he's a lot better than we thought. With a little bit of luck, he'll have a clean bill of healthy Wednesday.

United was back training Monday morning in Blaine after the team flew home from Portland Sunday evening and arrived before midnight after a 1 p.m. start in the Pacific time zone.

"A bit tired, but good to get them in today," Heath said. "Otherwise, it would have been a day wasted. We had a good week last week, where we got a lot of good work in. That really helped us and now obviously we've got a huge game coming up on Wednesday.

A couple of other things from Monday:

* Goalkeeper Vito Mannone today was named to the MLS Team of the Week for his Sunday performance in which he made 12 saves and delivered his 11th shutout in MLS play this season. His road-trip roommate and pal Jan Gregus was picked for the bench for the Team of the Week's 18.'

* Sunday's 6:30 p.m. Central time home game against league-leading LAFC has been "flexed" from FSN and will be shown nationally on Fox Sports 1 instead.