Looks like Minnesota United is going with rookie draft pick Dayne St. Clair -- maybe for the distance -- in today's friendly against New York City F.C. on a hot, sunny afternoon in Orlando.

Starting goalkeeper Vito Mannone remains away while he finalizes visa and immigration issues and Bobby Shuttleworth has gone home because of a personal matter.

That leaves United with St. Clair -- a Generation Adidas prospect who was drafted seven overall in January's SuperDraft -- and trialist Austin Pack, a former UNC Charlotte, NASL and USL Championship keeper.

United started Romario again at forward. Coach Adrien Heath said Tuesday he wanted to get striker Angelo Rodriguez 45 minutes today in his comeback from what Heath called a slight groin injury, but it looks like the Loons will be cautious and give him more time.

Here's the lineup in this Orlando City Invitational game:

Romario Ibarra

Rasmus Schuller, Darwin Quintero, Miguel Ibarra

Jan Gregus, Ozzie Alonso

Francisco Calvo, Michale Boxall, Ike Opara, Romain Metanire

Dayne St. Clair

There's no streaming of this game with a 3:30 p.m. Central start on the Internet, so follow me on Twitter (@JerryZgoda) and on startribune.com and in the paper for post-game coverage.