DALLAS — A United Express flight was cut short when screens in the cockpit began going dark.

The flight Thursday from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Houston made an unscheduled landing instead at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A video posted by passenger Rodney Giles captures one of the pilots telling passengers that the crew lost two screens because they were overheating and other screens would eventually fail, too. That dictated an immediate landing.

"If we had continued, eventually I would be flying blind," the pilot says.

The flight was operated by ExpressJet Airlines under a contract with United.

An ExpressJet spokesman says the crew reported an issue with flight-deck monitors, and the flight landed safely in Dallas. He says passengers were rebooked on other flights.