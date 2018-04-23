CHICAGO — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, who was criticized for his initial response to a passenger being violently dragged off a plane, says he gave up his 2017 bonus.
Munoz's compensation, mostly in stock awards, fell to $9.6 million in 2017 from $18.7 million the year before.
United Continental Holdings Inc. detailed it in a securities filing Monday.
United also says Chairman Robert Milton is stepping down and the board will pick a new independent chairman.
In a letter to employees, Munoz says he waived his bonus to send a message about accountability.
Munoz initially blamed the passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight in Chicago to make room for a crew member. He later apologized, reached an undisclosed settlement with the man, and made changes to reduce overbooking.
