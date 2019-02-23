MILWAUKEE — A group of otters made a rare if not unprecedented appearance in downtown Milwaukee earlier this week.
The state Department of Natural Resources says a video of the otters along the Milwaukee River is the first documented otter sighting in downtown Milwaukee. The video was by the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design after the otters were spotted near that building.
The DNR says restoration efforts to increase water quality and habitats for fish, frogs and crayfish may have helped create a better food source for otters.
The state DNR has previously confirmed sightings of otters in northern Milwaukee County.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Blizzard warning tonight: 'Please stay off the roads'
Whiteout conditions are expected across southern Minnesota, including the south edges of the metro area. A band of 8 to 12 inches of snow is forecast from Rochester to Red Wing to Eau Claire.
Variety
University of Wisconsin fraternity suspended for hazing
A fraternity at the University of Wisconsin has been suspended after younger members were allegedly pressured to run errands, wear "Dora the Explorer" backpacks and carry fruit around campus.
Local
Unique sight: Otters spotted roving in downtown Milwaukee
A group of otters made a rare if not unprecedented appearance in downtown Milwaukee earlier this week.
Local
Report: Wisconsin dairy farmers see spike in hauling costs
Wisconsin dairy farmers are facing higher trucking costs as an oversupply of milk continues to strain the market, according to a report released this month.
National
Report: Milwaukee officers were justified in fatal shooting
Two Milwaukee police officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting in October of a man who was firing shots at them.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.