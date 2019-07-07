CHESTER, Pa. — The match between the Philadelphia Union and Orlando City on Saturday night was rescheduled to Sunday due to inclement weather.
Kickoff was delayed more than an hour due to lightning strikes in the vicinity before the decision was made to postpone it.
