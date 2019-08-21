BEAUMONT, Texas — Investigators say a Union Pacific worker has died after being pinned between two railway tanker cars in Southeast Texas.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Travis Andrepont of Louisiana was killed before dawn Tuesday in Beaumont. Officials didn't immediately provide a hometown for Andrepont. He died at the scene.
Sheriff's Capt. Crystal Holmes says the accident happened near a chemical plant. Further details on the investigation weren't immediately released.
Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South says Andrepont had worked for the Omaha, Nebraska-based company for 16 years and was part of its Gulf Coast service unit.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Lawsuit alleges off-duty Mpls. police officer assaulted man at bar, causing brain injury
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Lawsuit alleges off-duty Mpls. police officer assaulted man at bar, causing brain injury
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Genesys Works places 318 high school interns in Twin Cities
The Twin Cities chapter of Genesys Works, the national career-training nonprofit that places disadvantaged, mostly minority high school students in paid internships, said 318 Twin Cities students were hired this month for one-year, 20-hour-a-week paid internships at 56 Twin Cities companies.
National
Judge tells jail to improve conditions for Epstein cellmate
A judge ordered a federal jail on Wednesday to improve housing conditions for one of Jeffrey Epstein's former cellmates.
National
Report shows US deficit to exceed $1 trillion next year
The federal budget deficit is expected to balloon to more than $1 trillion in the next fiscal year under the first projections taking into account the big budget deal that President Donald Trump and Congress reached this summer, the Congressional Budget Office reported Wednesday.
Business
Target shares soar past $100 for first time after strong results
The surge came after Minneapolis-based Target announced a 17% gain in profit for its fiscal second quarter and a 3.4% jump in comparable sales. Executives also raised their profit outlook for the rest of the year.
Business
Markets Right Now: Big gains by retailers lead stocks higher
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):