MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Union Pacific Railroad is cleaning up and making repairs after a train derailment in Menomonee Falls near Milwaukee.
The 13 cars derailed Monday night. Police say no one was hurt and there are no public safety concerns.
Eleven of the cars were empty and two held scrap metal. Four of the derailed cars came to rest in a ravine.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports a road was closed as Union Pacific cleaned up the derailment.
Police say the railroad is investigating what caused the derailment. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.
