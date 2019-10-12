NEW YORK — United Auto Workers is increasing strike pay for union workers picketing at General Motors as it continues to negotiate with the company nearly four weeks after more than 49,000 employees walked off factory floors.
The union said Saturday that weekly pay will rise to $275 from $250 for members on strike, effective Sunday. It moves up the timing of a $25 weekly raise that had been planned to go into effect on Jan. 1. The union also voted to allow members to take part-time jobs and continue to receive strike pay, as long as they perform their picket duty.
UAW and General Motors continued contract talks on Saturday, a day after the union made a counterproposal to management.
