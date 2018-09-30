COLUMBUS, Ohio — Andre Blake had two saves for his 10th shutout of the season to help the Philadelphia Union tie the Columbus Crew 0-0 on Saturday night.
Blake preserved the shutout with a leaping save of Harrison Afful's attempt in the 90th minute.
Zack Steffen had his 10th shutout of the season for Columbus (13-9-9) without making a save.
Video review overturned a first-half goal for Philadelphia (14-12-5) in the 38th minute. Columbus' Jonathan Mensah knocked in an own goal, but referee Drew Fischer determined that the Union's Cory Burke fouled Lalas Abubakar while battling for the long ball in the buildup.
