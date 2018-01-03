Gallery: Beth Arntson stood outside of a dream castle that she and her husband Gary Arntson started to build themselves 20 years ago. Because of an illness to her husband they are selling there castle, she stopped by with her relator Thursday December 28, 2017 in Dennison, MN.

Gary and Beth Arntson have had a lot of big ideas for their home. First, they wanted to build an earth-sheltered house. Then, a geodesic dome.

But after Gary scouted rural Goodhue County and came across a hill with scenic views of the Sogn Valley, he knew what he needed to build atop the crest: a European-style castle, four-sided with towers on every corner, that would stand for 300 years.

In 1995, the Arntsons laid the first stone toward their dream castle, which they hoped would become a 6,000-square-foot bed and breakfast and wedding venue, as well as a grand living space for themselves.

More than 20 years later, the castle is partially completed, with one octagonal tower connected to 1½ sides. The courtyard that should lie in the center is just a snow-covered field used for parking.

Now in their 60s and hindered by illness, the Arntsons are walking away. The 6-acre property has been listed for sale at $400,000 since last spring. It’s now under contract with prospective buyers, who have told the Arntsons they want to finish the castle.

“The project is not for the faint of heart,” said Bradd Strelow, listing agent at Re/Max Cannon Realty. “It’s big, and it’s complex.”

For the Arntsons, the goodbye is tinged with disappointment. For years, they encountered “funny looks” when they told people about the project. Then, they’d have to update those people on the glacial pace. “You run into somebody you haven’t seen in a while who asks, ‘Oh, are you living in the castle?’ ” Beth said. “No, it’s not done yet,” was always their answer.

Now they have to tell those people the dream castle project, at least for them, is over.

Details:

• Built high on a limestone cliff near Cannon Falls, using 12-inch stone blocks from local quarries.

• Staircases start and end, and doors seal off underground tunnels to nowhere.

• The tower is topped with a peaked black roof that they call the “witch’s peak.”

• The only thing missing is the moat.