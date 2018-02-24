No one expected the four young women to live much longer. They had an extremely rare, aggressive and fatal form of ovarian cancer. There was no standard treatment.

The women, strangers in different countries, asked their doctors to try new immunotherapy drugs that had revolutionized treatment of cancer. At first, they were told the drugs were out of the question — they would not work against ovarian cancer. Yet the women managed to get immunotherapy, and their cancers went into remission. Their lives returned to normalcy.

The tale has befuddled scientists, who are struggling to understand why the drugs worked when they should not have. If researchers can figure out what happened, they may open the door to new treatments for a wide variety of other cancers thought not to respond to immunotherapy.

“What we are seeing here is that we have not yet learned the whole story of what it takes for tumors to be recognized by the immune system,” said Dr. Jedd Wolchok, chief of the melanoma and immunotherapeutics service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. “We need to study the people who have a biology that goes against the conventional generalizations.” Four women hardly constitutes a clinical trial. Still, “it is the exceptions that give you the best insights,” said Dr. Drew Pardol, who directs the Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at Johns Hopkins.

The cancer that struck the women was hypercalcemic small cell ovarian cancer, which typically occurs in a woman’s teens or 20s. It is so rare that most oncologists never see a single case.

But Dr. Douglas Levine, director of gynecologic oncology at New York University Langone Medical Center, specialized in this disease. He discovered that the cancer was driven by a single gene mutation.

A living drug What immunotherapy is Touted as a breakthrough “living drug,” it uses the body’s own immune system to fight cancer. The science behind it They don’t all work the same. In one, the patient’s T-cells — disease-fighting white blood cells — are engineered to seek and destroy cancer cells. In another, white blood cells that have infiltrated cancer cells are removed and boosted with proteins to find and destroy cancer. Others target immune checkpoint inhibitors — which some cancers use to hide from the immune system — to release the brakes and let the body’s defenses work. How it’s being used More than 1,000 trials are underway. Used or tested on lung, renal cell and bladder cancers, some lymphomas and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Women with this form of ovarian cancer were sharing news in a closed Yahoo group. Levine discovered patients who had persuaded doctors to give them an immunotherapy drug, even though there was no reason to think it would work. The women said their tumors shrank immediately.

The idea behind immunotherapy is to dismantle a molecular shield that some tumors use to avoid an attack by the body’s white blood cells. The immune system sees these tumors as foreign — they are fueled by hundreds of genetic mutations, which drive their growth and are recognized by the body. But when white blood cells swarm in to attack the cancer cells, they are rebuffed.

Immunotherapy drugs pierce that shield, allowing the immune system to recognize and demolish tumor cells. But the new drugs do not work against many common cancers. Those cancers are supported by fewer genetic mutations, and experts believe that the tumor cells do not look threatening enough to the body to spur an immune response.

Lung cancer, a genetic type of colorectal cancer and melanoma have huge numbers of mutations, and immunotherapy drugs often are successful in treating them. Cancers of the prostate, pancreas, breast, ovaries — and most other tumors — carry few mutations. “These are the cancers that rarely respond,” Pardoll said.

The idea that the drugs might work against something like hypercalcemic ovarian cancer, fueled by just one genetic mutation, just made no sense.

“For the vast majority of cancers, there is an amazingly clean correlation between response to therapy and mean mutational load,” Pardoll said.

But there were a few oddball exceptions. An unusual skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma responded to immunotherapy, scientists found. It is caused by a virus, and researchers suggested the infection itself draws the attention of the immune system.

Mesothelioma also responded, perhaps because the asbestos that caused it also inflames the immune system. And some kidney cancers responded to immunotherapy; no one knows why.

And then came a handful of women with a rare ovarian cancer. Oriana Sousa, 28, a psychologist in Marinha Grande, Portugal, was one of them.

She found out she had cancer in December 2011. She knew something was wrong, but her doctors told her she was fine. Finally, her aunt, a nurse, suggested she see a different doctor, who performed a CT scan of her abdomen. It revealed a huge mass, cancer, and a really terrible form of it.

For the next four years, Sousa’s doctors tried to control the cancer, giving her chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. But new tumors emerged.

In 2015, she persuaded a doctor to give her an immunotherapy drug, nivolumab. Immediately, her tumors shrank — so much that her doctors now say she has no evidence of disease.

What saved her? Dr. Eliezer Van Allen, a researcher at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, came across one clue.

He found that a gene mutated in kidney cancer was sort of a master regulator of other genes, controlling which were turned on and when. But the regulated genes were normal and did not produce proteins that the immune system might recognize as abnormal.

Nonetheless, patients responding to immunotherapy were the ones with the master gene mutation.

Levine and his colleagues found the same phenomenon in patients with hypercalcemic ovarian cancers. One explanation, he and Van Allen said, is that the immune system may recognize that cells in which genes are turning on and off are dangerous. “That is strictly hypothesis,” Levine cautioned.

When pathologists examine these tumors, they find white blood cells in them — as if the immune system were trying to attack. And that finding has led both Pardoll and Padmanee Sharma of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to plan new clinical trials.

Sharma said, “If we have learned anything, it is that it is not the tumor type we are treating — it is the immune system.”

At Johns Hopkins, Pardoll and his colleagues are planning a similar trial. They will be looking for tumors — it does not matter what type — that have a protein, PD-L1, on the surface that repels the immune system. Any patient whose tumor fits that description will get an immunotherapy drug.

It’s a shot in the dark. But sometimes such a shot finds the mark, as Sousa will tell you. “Incredible things happen, and against all the odds.”