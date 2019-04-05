WASHINGTON — The path of unemployment rates in March diverged along education levels.

For people without high school diplomas, unemployment jumped to 5.9%, the highest level in five months. By contrast, the jobless rate for college graduates fell to 2%, the lowest point in five months.

The unemployment rate for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan fell to 3.1% from 3.4% in February.

The Labor Department said Friday that employers added a solid 196,000 jobs in March. The overall unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.