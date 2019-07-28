– Erica Wheeler hoped to make her All-Star debut an unforgettable one. She certainly did, walking away with the MVP award.

Wheeler, who was the first undrafted player to debut in the league since 2003 to earn an All-Star spot, scored 25 points and led Team Wilson to a 129-126 victory over Team Delle Donne on Saturday. The Indiana Fever guard got emotional, tearing up when she accepted the MVP award.

“To me it was to make my mark, and I think I did that,” said the 28-year-old Wheeler, a Rutgers product and one of six first-time All-Stars. “I’m a no-name and left today with a name that everyone can remember.”

A’ja Wilson’s team also included all three Lynx players. Sylvia Fowles, playing in her sixth All-Star Game, had 12 points and nine rebounds. Odyssey Sims scored 10 points and fellow first-time All-Star Napheesa Collier scored four.

The WNBA experimented with two new rules during the game, having a 20-second shot clock and allowing both teams to sub in one player on offense in a hockey-like move once a quarter. The shot clock barely made a difference as neither team came close to seeing it reach single digits.

Playing for Team Delle Donne, Phoenix center Brittney Griner had an All-Star record three dunks, including an impressive two-handed jam where she hung on the rim over Aces star Liz Cambage.

wnba all-star game wilson 129, delle donne 126

ASSOCIATED PRESS