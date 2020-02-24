– The Wolves had just a split squad available in Denver. D’Angelo Russell was watching from the bench in street clothes. Karl-Anthony Towns was still in Minnesota rehabilitating his fractured left wrist away from the team. Also away from the team was Allen Crabbe, who left Denver for personal reasons, leaving the Wolves with only nine players to take on the Nuggets at Pepsi Center.

Despite a solid offensive showing, the Wolves couldn’t keep the Nuggets from scoring in bunches, especially in the fourth quarter of a 128-116 loss.

The Nuggets turned it into an easy win in the fourth quarter and led by as many as 22 before both coaches emptied their benches, except the Wolves didn’t have much of one to empty.

The Wolves got production from two G-Leaguers in Kelan Martin, who had a career high 21 points, and Jordan McLaughlin, who stared in place of Russell, with 15 points and 10 assists. Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez had 17 and seven respectively in their return to Denver.

Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic dominated for Denver, with Millsap scoring 25 points and Jokic 24. They shot a combined 20 of 25 from the floor while Denver shot 61 percent for the game.

The Wolves had to battle foul trouble in the first half in the frountcourt as both Naz Reid and Juancho Hernangomez picked up three fouls each, mostly trying to tangle with Jokic.

The Wolves were able to stay in it thanks to their offensive firepower, and a career-best effort from Martin. From the moment Martin entered he was feeling it, whether he was hitting from the outside or taking the ball to the hoop. He scored 19 in the first half, which set a new career high.

He helped the Wolves stay within striking distance of Denver. The Wolves even had the lead at points during the second quarter. A Martin bucket put them ahead 60-56 with 4:55 to play, but Denver closed the half strong on a 17-5 spurt. Millsap matched Martin’s 19 while Jokic had 14. Beasley had 12 in the first half despite not taking a shot in the first 7:26.

The third quarter was more of the same as the Nuggets tried to get some separation and the Wolves tried to erase Denver’s lead. Neither team gave much in either direction, and the Nuggets led 97-87 entering the fourth.

Denver would increase its lead to 15 in the opening minute of the fourth only for the Wovles to get it back to six on a 9-0 run that made it 106-100.

But Denver asserted its dominance from there, scoring 14 of the next 16 points to open a 120-102 lead and cruise to the win.