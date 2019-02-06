ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating an underground electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta.
The fire department is looking into reports that multiple manhole covers blew off Peachtree Street. Both police and Atlanta Fire Rescue said there were no reports of any injuries Wednesday morning.
Atlanta police say they've closed the main artery through the city's midtown area.
Police said the exact cause of the electrical explosion was under investigation.
