The Gophers are putting up their No. 17 ranking and undefeated record against Maryland at TCF Bank Stadium. Click below for pregame reading and updates throughout the game.



Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

Video and photo highlights, click here for our Live Blog

Gameview: For real-time statistics and play-by-play, click here.

Megan Ryan's game prediction and Maryland scouting report

TV: ESPN | Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Sports Network | Satellite: Sirius 83, XM 83.

Will ESPN's GameDay come to Minneapolis?

Star Tribune on Twitter: Megan Ryan | Chip Scoggins

Teams on Twitter: @GopherFootball | @TerpsFootball

2019 stats, schedules and rosters: Gophers | Maryland

College football scoreboard

Go deep on the game: Star Tribune coverage highlights