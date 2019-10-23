The Gophers are putting up their No. 17 ranking and undefeated record against Maryland at TCF Bank Stadium. Click below for pregame reading and updates throughout the game.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
Video and photo highlights, click here for our Live Blog
Gameview: For real-time statistics and play-by-play, click here.
Megan Ryan's game prediction and Maryland scouting report
TV: ESPN | Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Sports Network | Satellite: Sirius 83, XM 83.
Will ESPN's GameDay come to Minneapolis?
Star Tribune on Twitter: Megan Ryan | Chip Scoggins
Teams on Twitter: @GopherFootball | @TerpsFootball
2019 stats, schedules and rosters: Gophers | Maryland
Go deep on the game: Star Tribune coverage highlights
