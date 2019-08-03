– Less than five months after the military defeat of ISIS in Syria, a U.N. report is warning that the group's leaders could launch international terrorist attacks before year's end, including those intended to "exacerbate existing dissent and unrest" in European nations.

Assessing the global spread of jihadi, a report by U.N. analysts on the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee said ISIS leaders, despite their military defeat in Syria and Iraq, are "adapting, consolidating and creating conditions for an eventual resurgence" in those countries.

The group, though hobbled by a lack of financing, is also exploring ways to "reinvest in the capacity to direct and facilitate complex international attacks," the July report said.

"The current abatement of such attacks, therefore, may not last long, possibly not even until the end of 2019," the analysts added. Their report was based on the intelligence assessments of U.N. member states.

ISIS leaders, the report said, were monitoring political developments in Western European nations and considering attacks to inflame domestic divisions. Though its planning capabilities are limited, the group has carried out reconnaissance of potential targets and has positioned explosives.

President Donald Trump confidently predicted the group's elimination when U.S. and allied forces took Baghuz, Syria, the last stronghold of the ISIS caliphate, in late March. The report's authors, though, say the group still has many fighters in Iraq and Syria.

Some 30,000 ISIS foreign fighters and dependents may have survived and "will be of international concern for the foreseeable future," the analysts said.

European governments have estimated that around 5,000 to 6,000 of their citizens had traveled to Syria and Iraq to join extremist movements, most of them signing up with ISIS. Up to 40% are unaccounted for.

The radicalization of people held inside Europe's prisons "remains a critical concern," the report said, noting the first wave of returnees are expected to be released in the coming year.

Central Asian states said returning fighters are a worry, but they also cited concerns over terrorist threats in Afghanistan. The Trump administration is pushing forward with negotiations with the Taliban and has seemed eager to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops.

The ISIS affiliate there has suffered military setbacks and has failed in its efforts to expand its influence across southeastern Afghanistan, the report said. Still, regional states estimated it had between 2,500 and 4,000 fighters and a "robust capability" to raise money.

The movement "considers Afghanistan a continuing safe haven for its leadership, relying on its long-standing and strong relationship with the Taliban leadership."